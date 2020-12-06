Nick Saban Was Asked If Devonta Smith Is Country’s Best Player

Devonta Smith has been a force at Alabama for four years now, but Saturday against LSU saw him go to a whole other level. Smith was so dominant in that game that Nick Saban was asked a very important question about him.

Following the 55-17 win – a game that saw Smith go off with eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns – Saban was asked if Smith might be the best player in the entire country. While the Crimson Tide head coach didn’t say that outright, he certainly implied it.

Saban explained that Devonta Smith has done “as much this year… as any player that we’ve ever had.” He called Smith “a great leader” and said that not many players can do for their teams what Smith does.

“I don’t see every player play in the country. I love Smitty. I think he’s an outstanding player for our team,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “He’s probably done as much this year for our team as any player that we’ve ever had. He’s a great leader on the team. It’s not fair to compare him to somebody else that you didn’t even see, but I don’t think there’s many players in the country that have done more for their team than Smitty does for our team.”

Devonta Smith’s performance against LSU was the fourth 200-yard of his Alabama career. His 231 yards were the second most yards in school history (second only to his own mark of 274 yards).

With just 50 yards down the final stretch, Smith will pass Alabama legend Amari Cooper for the most in an Alabama career.

Smith’s dominance this season can hardly be overstated. While it’s unlikely to get him the Heisman Trophy, his legacy among the Alabama greats is secure.