Nick Saban Was Not Happy With Alabama’s Practice Today

It’s no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a perfectionist. That’s why it’s not surprising to hear that he was frustrated that his players turned in a lousy performance at practice on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Saban revealed that practice didn’t go the way he wanted it to.

“We got a lot of guys that had the poor me’s, whatever that means,” Saban said. “So you get into your feelings, you don’t do the things the way you need to do them to have success and when you get that way, you don’t create good habits. It’s not a good thing and it’s not something that we can accept and it’s something that we got to do a better job of.”

With a matchup against Arkansas looming this weekend, it’s imperative that Saban’s team doesn’t overlook its upcoming opponent.

“We need to have the right mindset playing in a game like this,” Saban added. “We need to have the right mindset in preparation in practice, how we practice, how physical we need to be. That’s everybody’s choice. If you don’t have that choice, you need to change the way you think.”

Alabama is currently a 21-point favorite over Arkansas, but that could change before kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff for this SEC showdown is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.