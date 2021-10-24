Watch: Nick Saban Flipped Out After Penalty On Alabama

Nick Saban is not a happy man these days.

Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide had some trouble pulling away from the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night. Tennessee took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before Alabama responded with two touchdowns in the second to take a 21-14 halftime lead.

The Volunteers refused to go away in the second half, though. It was only a matter of time before Saban blew a gasket.

The Alabama head coach lost his cool and blew up at an official in the third quarter of Saturday night’s SEC clash.

Nick Saban is not happy.pic.twitter.com/Bd9m89NOaC — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 24, 2021

Yikes. We do not envy that official.

Nick Saban is well aware what’s at stake for his team the rest of this season. Alabama, already with a blemish on its resume, can’t afford another regular-season loss or it’ll find itself out of College Football Playoff contention.

The good news is that Saban feels good about how his team’s responded to its stunning upset loss to Texas A&M a few weeks ago.

“The response has been good so far,” Saban said the Wednesday after the Texas A&M loss, via AL.com. “We got to carry that over, day in and day out, game in and game out. So that’s — we’ll see if we’re capable of doing that.”

Will the Crimson Tide avoid another stunning upset this evening?

