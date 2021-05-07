Late Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made headlines with his response to Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

The response came after Fisher made a very bold prediction earlier the week. In an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher made a guarantee that the Aggies will beat Alabama before Saban steps down. “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher said.

Reporters finally caught up with Saban this week and asked him about Fisher’s comment. The seven-time national champion might be known for his football prowess, but he’s a comedian as well.

“In golf?” Saban asked reporters after being told Fisher said his team would beat the Alabama coach.

"In golf?" *laughs* "Is that what he was talking about? In football? 🤣 Nick Saban's response when I asked him about Jimbo Fisher's "beat his a$$" comment. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zm9iMLQTAZ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

Of course, in classic Saban style the Alabama coach went on to compliment the Aggies and the work Fisher has done there over the past three seasons. While Fisher has the Aggies on the rise, he still hasn’t been able to take out his former boss just yet.

Texas A&M’s last win over Alabama came back in 2012 when star quarterback Johnny Manziel when “Johnny Football” took over the college football world. The Aggies head coach at that time was Kevin Sumlin.

Fisher and the Aggies will get another chance to take down Saban and the Crimson Tide on October 9 from Kyle Field.

Can a Saban disciple finally beat him?