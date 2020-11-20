Nick Saban’s Comment About “Defense” Is Going Viral

If the 2020 college football season is any indication, Nick Saban has fully embraced that offense rules the day.

It’s a tough admission for Saban given how the Crimson Tide have dominated on the defensive side of the ball during his tenure as the Alabama head coach. However, he finally coming to terms with reality.

Earlier this season, Saban admitted that might not be the winning formula any more. After LSU and star quarterback Joe Burrow torched their way to a national title, the Alabama head coach took note.

He made another honest admission on Thursday night as well. “I do think the days of playing great defense and winning are probably behind us in college football,” Saban said via Alabama reporter Mike Rodak.

Alabama has fully embraced the offensive output necessary to win college football games.

The Crimson Tide consistently have the most explosive wide receiver corps in college football. That’s been paying off this year especially as Alabama sits at No. 3 in the country in points scored per game.

The Crimson Tide average 47.2 points per contest with quarterback Mac Jones throwing for nearly 400 yards per game. Running back Najee Harris is also having a stellar year, sitting at No. 2 in the nation in rushing touchdowns with 14.

So much for the days of winning a national title with solely a good defense are officially over – according to Saban.