Nick Saban’s Contract Seen As ‘Home Run’ For 1 Other Program

Earlier this week, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban agreed to a contract extension keeping him with the Crimson Tide through the 2028-29 season.

The seven-time national champion isn’t going anywhere any time soon and has a chance to keep the Bama dynasty alive. The contract news is great for Alabama fans who want to see their team continue to compete for championships.

But it’s also good news for a different college football program. Well, that’s at least according to a column from Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

Crawford said the news is great for Clemson fans because it means Dabo Swinney won’t be leaving to take over at Alabama any time soon.

From 247Sports:

“Finally, we can put to bed the ever-popular question that’s brought up every offseason in college football circles — how long before Alabama calls on Dabo Swinney following the departure of Nick Saban? “College football’s all-time leader in national championships signed a long-term extension this week, pushing his tenure with the Crimson Tide through the 2028 season, which means Clemson doesn’t have to worry about its own elite coach leaving Death Valley in the immediate future.”

Neither Alabama nor Clemson fans have to worry about their head coach leaving for a different job.

With Saban and Swinney locked into their respective programs, both will likely continue to annoy rival fans by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.