Nick Saban’s Coronavirus PSA Video Is Going Viral

Sports figures have done their part to raise awareness on the important of social distancing during this time. This includes Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who shared a public service announcement on Thursday.

Saban stressed the importance of wearing a mask. We’re currently in unprecedented times, so it’s better to be safe than sorry when out in public. That’s exactly why the head coach of the Crimson Tide is trying to get this message across to his fans.

The PSA that was released today included a funny moment where Big Al, the Alabama mascot, went to embrace Coach Saban. Since he wasn’t following proper guidelines, Saban told Big Al to go put on a mask. As for the rest of the video, it was very informative.

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” Saban said. “And to make that happen, we must make sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash our hands often and follow all social distancing guidelines. And please wear a mask anytime you’re around other people.”

Here’s the video going viral:

Nick Saban has a new PSA in which he rips Big Al the mascot for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/9vtSUQOx21 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 21, 2020

The truth is no one knows if football will be played this fall. However, the odds of it happening will increase if everyone does their part to make the world a safer place during these times.

If people in Tuscaloosa listen to Coach Saban today, they’ll likely have the chance to watch him coach in the fall.