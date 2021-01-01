Nick Saban’s Daughter Has Message For Notre Dame Fans

The College Football Playoff semifinal contests are underway, with Alabama and Notre Dame in the second half of their contest.

Through nearly three quarters of play, Alabama has been dominant. The Crimson Tide currently own a 28-7 lead, but it feels like Nick Saban and company are winning by at least 40.

The Fighting Irish haven’t been able to muster much offense and can’t seem to slow down Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.

Alabama fans are having a good time watching tonight’s game. However, the dominant performance thus far wasn’t enough for Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen.

She decided to jab Notre Dame fans with an extra slight.

“Rudy was offsides,” she said on Twitter.

Rudy was offsides — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) January 1, 2021

Kristen, of course, is referencing the much-debated scene in Rudy where the titular character gets a sack. Notre Dame could use a few Rudys over the final 15 minutes of play if they want to get back into this game against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has a massive advantage in yards gained through three quarter – leading Notre Dame 391-214.

Alabama entered the game as a 20-point favorite and seems to be well on its way to covering that spread. With a 21-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, it looks like Alabama will be headed to the title game once again.