Nick Saban’s Daughter Jokes About Who’s Coaching Saturday

With Nick Saban out for Saturday’s Iron Bowl against arch-rival Auburn, people are wondering who will fill in for the Alabama head coach.

Fortunately, Saban’s daughter Kristen is ready to assume her father’s role on the sidelines. Taking to Twitter, Kristen Saban Setas jokingly announced that he’ll be filling in for her father this weekend. She did her best Nick Saban impression by dressing up in a sweater, thick-framed glasses and clapped her hands like her father does.

Kristen’s Twitter followers definitely found her getup funny. Over 1,200 people have liked her post in the hour since it was published.

And the comments are pretty wholesome too. Everyone is going along with the joke.

I forgot to mention I’ll be filling in on Saturday. No worries. pic.twitter.com/KkovI1cKIW — KRISTEN SABAN SETAS (@KristenSabanS) November 25, 2020

“Ah, well no worries then!!” one fan wrote. “Prayers for Coach.”

“Ok, I laughed (and I don’t mean LOL, I mean laughed) at that one!” wrote another.

“No doubt could out coach Gus,” another said, referring to Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Nick Saban is unavailable for Saturday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. It was a true positive and he is reportedly showing mild symptoms of the dangerous virus.

Last month Saban had a false positive prior to Alabama’s game against Georgia. But he tested positive enough before the game to end up playing and leading Alabama to victory.

In his absence, assistant head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to take the reins.

But if Sarkisian needs some help, Kristen is clearly ready to offer her services.