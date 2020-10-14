Nick Saban’s Daughter Provides An Update On His Status

Earlier today, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the latest update on Saban is very encouraging.

Saban immediately released a statement on his positive test and how he’ll handle his quarantine process for the next few days.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. “At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

This wasn’t the only update that we received on Saban this Wednesday. Saban’s daughter, Kristen, shared some positive news regarding her father’s condition.

“No symptoms,” Kristen Saban Setas wrote on Twitter. “He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call (I had permission to say this).”

Regardless if you’re an Alabama fan or not, it’s great to hear that Saban isn’t experiencing any symptoms.

Saban won’t be on the sidelines for this weekend’s showdown with Georgia, but he seems determined to put together a solid plan for his players even though he’s not at the facility.

Alabama will need assistant coaches like Pete Golding and Steve Sarkisian to shoulder the load this week during Saban’s absence.