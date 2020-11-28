Nick Saban’s Daughter Shares Heartwarming Pregame Photo

Earlier this afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took the field for their rivalry game against the Auburn Tigers.

Unfortunately for the Tide, head coach Nick Saban was not able to be on the sideline. After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Saban was forced to stay home for the game.

Before the game kicked off, Nick Saban received a visit from his daughter, Kristen. She made sure their tradition lived on this week, handing her father a lucky penny, which she does every week.

As Saban deals with COVID-19, though, Kristen was forced to see her father through closed doors.

Here’s a photo from their pre-game visit.

As for the actual game, Steve Sarkisian is serving as the team’s acting head coach.

Despite not having Saban on the sideline, the Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead. Alabama led 21-3 at the end of the first half thanks to a strong performance from the team’s defense.

Quarterback Mac Jones has completed 9-of-15 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. The Crimson Tide added another 60 yards on the ground.

Auburn’s first drive of the second half was its most success, but ended in a field goal. Alabama holds a 21-6 lead early in the third quarter.