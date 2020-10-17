Alabama fans weren’t sure if Nick Saban would be able to coach this weekend until his COVID-19 tests results were revealed. However, it turns out that Saban’s daughter was secretly revealing his test results on Twitter.

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, provided an update on his health immediately after the diagnosis.

“No symptoms,” Kristen wrote on Twitter. “He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call (I had permission to say this).”

It wasn’t until Friday afternoon when Alabama fans discovered that Saban tested negative for the virus. His second set of test results were then revealed on ESPN’s College GameDay. For the second-straight day, Saban tested negative.

Roughly 20 minutes after College GameDay came to an end, Alabama announced that Saban tested negative on Saturday and has been cleared to coach against Georgia.

While all this was going on, Kristen was secretly revealing her father’s test results on Twitter with heart emojis. She added an extra heart to her posts after each negative test.

Check it out:

♥️ — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 16, 2020

♥️♥️ — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 16, 2020

♥️♥️♥️ — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 17, 2020

Alabama beat reporter Brett Hudson was clearly impressed by Kristen’s work, as he tweeted “Please credit international breaking news reporter Kristen Saban Setas.”

Kristen’s response to that tweet was as good as it gets.

I mean I did break it before @ESPN did 😂 https://t.co/WVDBjf5moT — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 17, 2020

Anytime something happens to Nick Saban in the future, Alabama fans would be wise to monitor Kristen’s social media accounts.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. We’ll see if Saban can lead his team to a huge win over one of the best programs in the country.