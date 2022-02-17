Nick Saban’s Speech About Henry Ruggs Trending: Fans React

A portion of a speech from Alabama head coach Nick Saban at a recent Alabama Football Coaches’ Association event is going viral today.

In the clip, Saban is preaching the need for players to be leaders and hold each other accountable at all times. He specifically refers to the situation involving former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was arrested in November after he crashed his car while driving under the influence and killed a woman in another vehicle. In an instant, the 2020 first-round pick’s NFL career was over and his life in general was upended.

During his speech, Saban emphasized the need for peers to rise up in those situations and not be afraid to take charge and make sure their friend/teammate doesn’t do anything dangerous.

While Ruggs is ultimately the man responsible for his actions, it didn’t make Saban’s speech any less powerful to those who heard the video.

Blame shouldn't be put on anyone else in this case, but think this message is still pretty strong https://t.co/02OIpkwyJn — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 17, 2022

As a #Vols fan it pains me to say, but Nick Saban is one of the most powerful and respectable speakers/men on the planet. What a strong ass message. https://t.co/Q2AH44wMKH — Cousin Danny of the Burrow (@cuzzo_danny) February 17, 2022

This is all heavy, blunt and compassionate. Nick preaching yet again. https://t.co/eCD7z3V7Oy — Jared Paul Joseph (@JaredPJoseph) February 17, 2022

Again, Ruggs was the person who chose to drive drunk and reckless that night, so the fault of what happened lies at his feet. Still, Saban definitely raised a good point here.

It wouldn’t hurt if we all had the courage to do what is right even when it might not be the easiest thing to do.