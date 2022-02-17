The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Saban’s Speech About Henry Ruggs Trending: Fans React

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A portion of a speech from Alabama head coach Nick Saban at a recent Alabama Football Coaches’ Association event is going viral today.

In the clip, Saban is preaching the need for players to be leaders and hold each other accountable at all times. He specifically refers to the situation involving former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was arrested in November after he crashed his car while driving under the influence and killed a woman in another vehicle. In an instant, the 2020 first-round pick’s NFL career was over and his life in general was upended.

During his speech, Saban emphasized the need for peers to rise up in those situations and not be afraid to take charge and make sure their friend/teammate doesn’t do anything dangerous.

While Ruggs is ultimately the man responsible for his actions, it didn’t make Saban’s speech any less powerful to those who heard the video.

Again, Ruggs was the person who chose to drive drunk and reckless that night, so the fault of what happened lies at his feet. Still, Saban definitely raised a good point here.

It wouldn’t hurt if we all had the courage to do what is right even when it might not be the easiest thing to do.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.