Nick Saban’s Story About Pursuing His Wife Goes Viral

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has 50 years married to his wife Terry. But he recently told a story about his early days with her that has some people absolutely stunned.

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station.

Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever:

“We drive by his service station and I said, ‘if you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,'” Saban said.

Terry Saban probably wasn’t lying there. It’s no secret that she’s been working behind the scenes for years with Saban to help him succeed at all of his college football stops.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in 2013 that Terry Saban would even use their dining room table for recruiting more than eating.

Suffice it to say, Nick Saban found a tremendous ally in Terry.

She’s been with him for the first seven national titles, and she’ll be with him for all of the ones he wins in the future.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.