Nick Saban’s Story About Pursuing His Wife Goes Viral

Nick Saban has 50 years married to his wife Terry. But he recently told a story about his early days with her that has some people absolutely stunned.

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station.

Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever:

“We drive by his service station and I said, ‘if you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,'” Saban said.

This is the best clip we've ever seen from Nick Saban. Miss Terry for the win!

Terry Saban probably wasn’t lying there. It’s no secret that she’s been working behind the scenes for years with Saban to help him succeed at all of his college football stops.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in 2013 that Terry Saban would even use their dining room table for recruiting more than eating.

Suffice it to say, Nick Saban found a tremendous ally in Terry.

She’s been with him for the first seven national titles, and she’ll be with him for all of the ones he wins in the future.