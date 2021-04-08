Nimari Burnett, McDonald’s All-American, Announces Transfer

Four-star former Texas Tech guard Nimari Burnett, one of the top available transfers on the market, has committed to Alabama.

Burnett announced his decision on Twitter moments ago. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Burnett chose the Crimson Tide over USC, Illinois, Oregon, LSU and Auburn.

The first McDonald’s All-American to sign with Texas Tech, Burnett was the No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He appeared in 12 games for the Red Raiders, averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per outing, before leaving the team in January for reported personal reasons.

At Alabama, Burnett will join head coach Nate Oats and his up-tempo, player-friendly system. Oats gives his players ample amount of freedom on the offensive side of the ball, which should suit Burnett well.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 26-7 season in which they won the SEC regular season and conference tournament titles and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama was upset by 11th-seeded UCLA in the Sweet 16.