J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2021 cycle, has yet to make a decision as to where he’ll play college ball. But we do have major new information regarding where he won’t be playing, and it’s a stunner. Tuimoloau has ruled out Alabama football.

Earlier this year, Tuimoloau narrowed his list to five schools, including: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Most viewed his recruitment as a two-team race between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

Tuimoloau scheduled visits to each program throughout the month of June. Washington earned the first trip, followed by USC, Ohio State and, most recently, Oregon. The five-star was supposed to visit Alabama this weekend, but has since had a change of heart.

Per 247Sports insider Brandon Huffman, Tuimoloau has cancelled his visit to Tuscaloosa. He’ll instead focus on his four remaining schools: Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and USC.

Nation’s No. 1 prospect J.T. Tuimoloau cancels official visit to Alabama, talks with @247sports about why and what’s next in his recruitment https://t.co/kjwju7PVvV pic.twitter.com/VV3E8DJ7NO — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 25, 2021

Why the change of heart here? J.T. Tuimoloau told Huffman it’s a “feeling” he’s had for a while now. His feeling was confirmed after wrapping up his official visit to Oregon. Alabama football is out.

“It’s just a feeling I’ve had for a while now and after getting back from my official visit to Oregon, we decided not to take the trip to Alabama,” Tuimoloau said, via 247Sports.

Most still consider the Buckeyes the favorite. But it’s interesting to note Tuimoloau cancelled his visit to Tuscaloosa after visiting Mario Cristobal and the Ducks in Eugene. This isn’t the only battle Oregon and Ohio State will have this year. The two premier programs will square off in Columbus on Sept. 11 in Week 2 of the upcoming season. The Tuimoloau recruitment certainly adds another layer of drama between the two schools.