Notre Dame, Alabama Reportedly “Floated” As Season-Opener

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were originally scheduled to open the 2020 season in Dallas against the USC Trojans. That matchup was canceled once the Pac-12 decided that it’ll move to a conference-only schedule for this fall.

Conference-only schedules have also affected Notre Dame. Three of its opponents for the upcoming season have been taken off the schedule since the Big Ten and Pac-12 will not be playing non-conference games.

Alabama and Notre Dame are working against the clock to find an opponent for their season opener. While it’s not confirmed yet, it sounds like there’s a real possibility the two illustrious programs face off in September.

Gary Stoken, who helps run the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic, said Notre Dame is considered a potential opponent for Alabama in Week 1. The matchup could either take place in Dallas, South Bend or Tuscaloosa.

Gary Stoken of the Chic Fil A Kickoff Classic said on the show that Notre Dame has been floated as a week one opponent for Alabama in South Bend, Tuscaloosa or Dallas…and there is a scenario that Virginia-Va Tech play in Atlanta if ACC/SEC goes "Conference +1" schedule — Thom Abraham (@thomabrahamshow) July 17, 2020

Stoken isn’t the only person teasing a potential Alabama-Notre Dame showdown.

During an appearance on Xtra 106.3 Radio, Brady Quinn said “Don’t be surprised if you hear about a Notre Dame vs SEC team this year.”

“Don't be surprised if you hear about a Notre Dame vs SEC team match up this year. One that is a historic rivalry!"

– @Brady_Quinn The guys discuss who could it be? @TugCowart @HMason14 pic.twitter.com/rNcEvQ0OkF — Xtra 1063 (@Xtra1063) July 16, 2020

These two programs already announced a home-and-home series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

College football fans haven’t seen the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish square off since the 2013 BCS National Championship.

Although there is so much unknown as to how the 2020 season will play out, it’d definitely be fun to see a season-opener between Alabama and Notre Dame.