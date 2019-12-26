OddsShark Computer’s Score Prediction For Alabama-Michigan

On New Year’s Day, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. It’ll be the fifth meeting between these two prestigious programs.

Alabama had a disappointing finish to the regular season as it lost in the Iron Bowl to Auburn, meanwhile Michigan was blown out again by Ohio State.

This game would be much different if the Crimson Tide had Tua Tagovailoa. Nonetheless, the SEC powerhouse has more than enough firepower to defeat the Wolverines.

Even though Jim Harbaugh has been criticized heavily over the course of this year, a victory over Nick Saban would help rebuild his image.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh though, the latest score prediction doesn’t bode well for him.

OddsShark released its score predictions for each bowl game this season.

Per the computer prediction from OddsShark, Alabama will defeat Michigan by roughly 15 points.

Check it out:

This would be a devastating result for the Wolverines, especially with most of their top players set to compete in this bowl game.

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl is at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you think Alabama will defeat Michigan in the Citrus Bowl?