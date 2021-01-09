Ohio State Player Has Bold Message For Alabama

The Clemson Tigers talked trash and Ohio State beat them. Now it’s the Buckeyes talking trash at No. 1 Alabama ahead of Monday’s championship game.

Ohio State’s no stranger to criticism. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranked OSU No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll. The Buckeyes returned the favor when they stomped the Tigers 49-28 in the semifinal.

You’d think the Buckeyes would steer clear of any Alabama-directed trash talk, given how the strategy paid off for Clemson. Think again.

Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough – yes, the long snapper – posted a picture via social media of him holding a trash can. The image’s caption reads: “Me and Bama getting to know each other.” No, unfortunately we’re not kidding.

Take a look for yourself.

Ohio State player called Bama trash LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LnfYRF3Hnh — 𝐂𝐅𝐁𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝟐𝟒𝟕TM (@CFBLive247) January 9, 2021

Obviously Alabama’s not going to lose a second of sleep because of this. But why even post the picture to begin with?

The last thing any Alabama opponent should do is further anger Nick Saban and the Tide. Fortunately, Roen McCullough’s the backup long snapper so he won’t see the field all that much, if at all, on Monday.

The Buckeyes enter Monday’s game a one-score underdog against Saban and the Tide. Ohio State was also an underdog versus Clemson last week, and we all know how that game turned out.

Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be a rematch of the 2015 Sugar Bowl. The Buckeyes beat the Tide 42-35 that night and then went on to win the first ever CFP Championship.

Buckeye Nation is hoping Monday’s game will be a similar result. First thing’s first. One word of advice to Ohio State players: stop trash talking Alabama.