Top Oklahoma RB Commit Expected To Flip To Alabama

Four-star running back Jase McClellan has been committed to Oklahoma for more than two years, but that could be changing soon.

According to the latest reporting out of 247Sports, Alabama is trending for McClellan ahead of tomorrow’s Early Signing Day. The Aledo (Tex.) product took an official visit to Tuscaloosa last month.

Right now, McClellan’s 247Sports Crystal Ball is leaning heavily toward the Crimson Tide. Alabama owns 88 percent of the predictions, followed by 12 percent for OU.

Despite being a longtime Oklahoma commit, McClellan officially visited Texas in June. One week later, he took an unofficial trip to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have pursued the top-50 recruit heavily of late and now seem poised to land his signature tomorrow.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound McClellan is the No. 6 senior in the state of Texas and the No. 43 player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He is also the eighth-ranked running back in the 2020 cycle.