The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Parody Video Of Nick Saban Setting Up His Email Is Going Viral

A closeup of Nick Saban wearing a headset.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Alabama’s Nick Saban made a shocking revelation to ESPN’s Maria Taylor. He supposedly never had an email until the coronavirus pandemic forced him to get one.

The 68-year-old head coach said any electronic correspondence had previously been sent to his wife Terry. She apparently got fed up with all of it and Saban was forced to create his own email.

We can argue the legitimacy of this claim for days. It seems implausible that Saban could have gone this long into the 21st century without using an email address. More likely, he had the email address in his name but just asked his wife to handle all the responsibilities of it.

Regardless, noted impressionist Joey Mulinaro crafted a tremendous behind-the-scenes look at Saban setting up his first email. Mulinaro has imitated Saban before and he’s got the coach’s mannerisms and accent down pat.

Check it out:

We wouldn’t be surprised if Mulinaro eventually created a video impersonating Saban and Ed Orgeron conversing over email.

In the meantime, we’re awaiting any updates on how Saban is handling this startling new technology at his fingertips.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.