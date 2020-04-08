Parody Video Of Nick Saban Setting Up His Email Is Going Viral

Earlier today, Alabama’s Nick Saban made a shocking revelation to ESPN’s Maria Taylor. He supposedly never had an email until the coronavirus pandemic forced him to get one.

The 68-year-old head coach said any electronic correspondence had previously been sent to his wife Terry. She apparently got fed up with all of it and Saban was forced to create his own email.

We can argue the legitimacy of this claim for days. It seems implausible that Saban could have gone this long into the 21st century without using an email address. More likely, he had the email address in his name but just asked his wife to handle all the responsibilities of it.

Regardless, noted impressionist Joey Mulinaro crafted a tremendous behind-the-scenes look at Saban setting up his first email. Mulinaro has imitated Saban before and he’s got the coach’s mannerisms and accent down pat.

Check it out:

Nick Saban setting up his email pic.twitter.com/sR2I9W5O3W — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) April 8, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised if Mulinaro eventually created a video impersonating Saban and Ed Orgeron conversing over email.

In the meantime, we’re awaiting any updates on how Saban is handling this startling new technology at his fingertips.