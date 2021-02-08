Paul Finebaum Addresses Concerns About Alabama’s Coaching Staff

Once again, Nick Saban is dealing with a lot of turnover on his Alabama coaching staff as assistants leave his side for greener pastures. But Paul Finebaum isn’t overly concerned.

In his weekly spot for WJOX, Finebaum was asked about the impending departure of Alabama assistant Karl Scott, who is reportedly joining the Minnesota Vikings staff. Finebaum responded that he has no concerns about Saban replacing him.

He explained that Nick Saban has proven time and again to be able to replace anyone who leaves his staff. Finebaum says that Saban has so many people “in the pipeline” that he’s prepared when his staffers leave.

“None. Zero. We’ve all doubted those in the past whether it was Saban or Tiger Woods or even Tom Brady,” Finebaum said. “I think the new normal is do not doubt the goats of their trade. That’s my new ’21 resolution… It seems like a couple years ago when the staff was turned upside down, I’m not saying it’s going to get better, but in many ways Nick Saban likes this… There are so many people that he has in the pipeline, analysts. He knows these guys are leaving. I think he wants that. I do not doubt him. Not at all.”

Karl Scott will be the fifth member of the Alabama coaching staff to leave Nick Saban’s side this year.

There aren’t many people on the staff left who have been around for longer than three years.

But some would argue that Saban has managed to upgrade with some positions. He’s hired two former NFL and college football head coaches in Bill O’Brien and Doug Marrone to join his staff.

Saban has proven time and again that no amount of change on the staff or the roster can end his reign.