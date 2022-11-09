Paul Finebaum Believes 2 Major Programs Are Trending Down

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A couple of years ago, Alabama and Clemson were the cream of the crop in college football.

But now, with both looking like they will be on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff this season--which would be the second straight miss for the Tigers--Paul Finebaum is concerned that the "windows are closing for both programs.

“Clemson always has a better path than Alabama because they in the ACC where they really have not had many challenges," Finebaum said on ESPN Wednesday, via 247Sports. "Notre Dame is the Achilles heel, and they’re not even in the ACC though they play a five-game ACC schedule. I think Alabama can come back. They have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming in a couple of months. But the issue, I think is more big-picture. Is the dynasty window narrowing as we’ve been talking about for a couple of days? It seems like it is, it seems like it’s shifting over from Alabama to Georgia.”

Finebaum previously said this week that it is tough to not feel like a "seat-change" occurred in the SEC with Georgia taking over as the premier program.

While that may or may not be the case, at least one of his colleagues, Stephen A. Smith, thought Finebaum was making a mistake suggesting Alabama's dynasty might be trending down.

With two losses, Alabama is all but eliminated from CFP contention. Clemson could still finish 12-1 if it wins out and wins the ACC Championship Game, but the Tigers' 35-14 loss to Notre Dame should be enough to keep it out of the playoff.

With that being said, Finebaum has made premature declarations about Alabama, Michigan and other programs in the past, and they've turned out to be wrong.

It's entirely possible his impression that Clemson and Alabama are on the decline is going to look foolish in the long run.