Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban's Future Is Uncertain

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It feels like we have a conversation about Nick Saban's future every time Alabama loses a game, which is a rare, but not unheard of, occurrence.

Paul Finebaum had some things to say about Saban during an appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning" on Monday. Alabama is coming off a 52-49 defeat at Tennessee, its first loss to the Vols since 2006.

Saban is signed through the 2028 season, but Finebaum is dubious he'll last that long.

"You guys, I’ve never believed he’s going to be there for a long time. I’ve felt like the window was shorter than Nick Saban is going to be there until the end of his contract. I never bought that for a second, so yeah, I think it’s possible," Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "I think you have to measure these things. Listen, I don’t want to get into Nick Saban’s personal health records, but that explosion the other day on the sideline is not good for anyone’s health."

"I think he has to figure this thing out when this season moves on, but yeah, I think the future is narrowing for Nick Saban and I don’t think anyone should be surprised by that."

We'll believe Saban's time is running out when he actually steps down, but Finebaum isn't wrong about this season being tougher than usual for the seven-time national champion head coach.

Saban will turn 71 on Halloween, and while the Crimson Tide are still 6-1 with their SEC title and College Football Playoff destiny in their own hands, this hasn't been a vintage Alabama team so far.

The Crimson Tide have struggled with turnovers and penalties, and have looked human in wins over Arkansas, Texas A&M and Texas. Saban himself said the team must improve and become more consistent moving forward.

“We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said on Monday. “Nobody’s entitled to a position. Everybody’s earned the position that they’re in by showing they have the capability and ability to do it on a consistent basis and that’s something that you have to continue."

Alabama will host Mississippi State this Saturday.