Paul Finebaum Doesn't Think Nick Saban Will Finish Contract With Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban agreed to a contract extension this week that'll keep him in Tuscaloosa through the 2030 season.

While on ESPN Radio this Saturday, Paul Finebaum told Braden Gall and Trevor Matich that he doesn't believe Saban will coach through the end of his contract.

"I've covered Nick Saban every day since he's been in the SEC, but I don't believe he's going to go that long," Finebaum said. "I think at some point, you run out of gas."

Surprisingly, age isn't why Finebaum feels this way about Saban.

"The real issue for Saban isn't so much his age, it's the fact that Jimbo Fisher recruiting like he has and Kirby Smart like he has been doing for five or six years are going to start to squeeze Saban a little bit."

Saban, 70, has made it known that his age won't play a factor in his future at Alabama.

"First of all, I feel like a young man, aight? So let's clear that up," Saban said with a laugh, via ESPN. "The 71 ... is a number, just a number, and I still feel like they don't make 'em like they used to, but you have to be flexible. I think that's one of the most important things about competitive sports. You know, the game has changed. The 3-point shot changed basketball. So you either change with it or you fall behind."

If Saban can continue to adapt to college football's ever-changing conditions, he could very well stay at Alabama through the 2030 season.