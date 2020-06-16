Paul Finebaum Explains His Comment On Alabama’s Nick Saban

Nick Saban has nothing to prove to the college football world. He’s won multiple national championships and develops recruits into NFL players on a consistent basis. But SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum has one major concern about the Alabama head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Finebaum recently said “time is running out” for Saban to win another championship. The Tide’s last title win came in the 2017 season against the Georgia Bulldogs. Two years removed from a national championship seems like an eternity for a Saban-coached program.

Fortunately, Alabama enters the 2020 season with a roster capable of competing for another title. But Saban has limited years remaining to notch another championship to his prestigious list of accomplishments, per Finebaum.

The SEC Network analyst doubled down on his previous take, saying Saban’s time left to win a championship is a “narrow window.” The Alabama head coach turns 69-years-old this season, meaning retirement could be closer than many anticipate.

“I think it is a narrow window,” Finebaum said on the Herbstreit and Pollack podcast, via 247Sports. “Only once since he [Saban] arrived at Alabama has he gone this long without winning a national championship. . . . If he doesn’t win this year, that’s three years. I’ll repeat what I said the other day, Kevin. A year from now if we’re both able to be having this conversation, I will say Nick Saban goes into next season, where he will turn 70 having not won a national championship in three years. It gets more difficult.”

Finebaum’s not wrong here. The SEC has become a much tougher slate in recent years.

The Tide aren’t exactly head and shoulders above the rest of their conference opponents this season. Getting to the national championship could prove much more difficult for Alabama compared to recent years.

But it’d be foolish to doubt Saban getting back to the national championship and taking home the trophy.