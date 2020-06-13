Paul Finebaum Explains His Latest Nick Saban Comments

Paul Finebaum usually has nothing but kind words to say about Alabama’s football program. However, the ESPN analyst’s turned a few heads this week when he said “time is running out” for Nick Saban to win another championship.

“I don’t want this to sound blasphemous but time is running out on Nick Saban,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “It’s been two years since he won a national championship. That’s a long time. He hasn’t gone that long at Alabama since the early part of his career.”

That statement didn’t sit well with fans in Tuscaloosa, especially since Saban is only two years removed from a national title game appearance. In an effort to soften the blow, Finebaum provided a little more context to his comments.

During an interview with WNSP-FM 105.5, Finebaum said the reason he believes time is running out for Saban is because of his age. There’s no indication that Saban is ready to move on from coaching, but he’s obviously not getting any younger.

From AL.com:

“I think he needs to win soon,” said Finebaum, who joined Lee Shirvanian and me Thursday on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5. “My argument was his age. Age is relative. It’s not like I’m 25 years old, and I’m still holding on for dear life. Everyone knows Saban turns 69 (in October) and he still looks great.”

While it’s easy to see why fans were upset with that remark, the truth is Finebaum actually has Alabama winning the national championship this season.

The Crimson Tide are loaded with experienced players, such as Najee Harris, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Do you think time is running out for Nick Saban at Alabama?