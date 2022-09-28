Paul Finebaum "Fairly Concerned" About 1 College Football Team

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The majority of college football teams are going to be playing in-conference games this week, giving us some extremely impactful games that could completely change the national title landscape.

For ESPN's Paul Finebaum, there's one team that he's "fairly concerned" about heading into Week 5. That team is reigning SEC champion and current No. 2 team Alabama.

Appearing on Get Up, Finebaum pointed out that Alabama has a very tough slate of games coming up. He believes that their struggles against Texas earlier this month make him "fairly concerned" about them over the next few weeks.

“Alabama is in a very difficult stretch right now… It’s really hard to believe they’re going to survive this stretch, especially the road games, based on what we’ve seen of them in recent years,” Finebaum said. “They struggled on the road against Texas. Last year, they had a hard time in three of their four road games… I’m fairly concerned about Alabama over these next few weeks.”

Paul Finebaum does have some legitimate cause for concern. Alabama's next six games are a murderer's row of tough opponents - and four of those six games will be on the road.

The Crimson Tide face No. 20 Arkansas (road), No. 17 Texas A&M (home), No. 8 Tennessee (road), Mississippi State (home), LSU (road) and No. 14 Ole Miss (road) before their pre-Iron Bowl tune-up game against Austin Peay. Those six teams are a combined 20-4 through four weeks.

With how tight the SEC West race is right now, even one loss to those six could spell the end of Alabama's SEC title hopes. Two losses would all but ensure they're on the outside looking in come College Football Playoff voting time.

Will Alabama weather the storm of their next six games undefeated, or will they be left on the brink of playoff elimination?