Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Florida vs. Alabama

Alabama play Florida this weekend in one of the biggest SEC regular season games of the year. But while most fans are excited for the matchup, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t too impressed.

In an interview with Mark Heim of AL.com, Finebaum said that he’s expecting Alabama to blowout Florida. He doesn’t feel that the two schools are even in the same league.

“I really don’t think this will be a fourth-quarter game,” Finebaum told Heim. “I don’t think Florida’s in the same category as Alabama.”

Given their recent win-loss record, Finebaum might be right. Alabama are riding a seven-game winning streak against the Gators. The last three meetings have been in the SEC Championship Game – all Alabama wins, and few of them close.

Florida haven’t won a regular season game against the Tide since 2006.

Paul Finebaum predicts Alabama blowout win over Florida https://t.co/TjiqS2UyzT — Alabama Crimson Tide (@RollTide) September 16, 2021

Right now, Alabama look like the best team in college football – and second place Georgia isn’t especially close. The Tide have outscored Miami and Mercer by over 30 points each. And while neither school has players as great as Florida, it’s clear that Alabama are the kings for now.

A year or two ago, this matchup may have seemed like a golden opportunity for Alabama to lose in the regular season. But this year, the Tide are favored by two touchdowns.

Will Paul Finebaum be proven right? Will the Alabama-Florida game be a blowout?