Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Nick Saban This Year

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum, of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment on air during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum didn't hold back when talking about Alabama coach Nick Saban during this Friday's appearance on "First Take."

Alabama finished the regular season with a 10-2 record. For most programs, that's a very respectable mark.

When it comes to the Crimson Tide's standards, a 10-2 record is simply disappointing. With that said, Finebaum called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" in Tuscaloosa.

"I don’t think anyone wants to prematurely write Nick Saban off, but the points are correct,” Finebaum said. “This was a bad year for Nick Saban, and I know some Alabama fans are coming out of their chairs going, ‘How can you say that, we’re playing in the Sugar Bowl, we’re doing this, we were No. 5 in the country, maybe we should be here [the CFP],' that’s what they’re probably saying. But this was probably the worst coaching job I’ve seen by Nick Saban during his tenure at Alabama. Why? Because he started the season as really one of the biggest favorites we’ve seen probably since USC 15 or 20 years ago."

Finebaum didn't stop there. He said Alabama's record could've very well been 8-4 heading into December.

"It’s not an overreach to say that Alabama could have been 8-4 this year,” Finebaum added. “That’s really not even going out on a limb, that’s speaking what I’ve seen. His team was undisciplined.”

Saban will have a chance to silence his critics next season.

For now, Saban's focus is on defeating Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.