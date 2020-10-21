Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Description Of Alabama vs. Tennessee

On Saturday, a longtime SEC rivalry will take center stage as the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It’s one of the longest running rivalry games in college football. However, one prominent college football analyst thinks it’s a rivalry in name only.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum suggested there isn’t a rivalry between the two teams. “This is not a rivalry anymore,” said Finebaum during a recent radio guest appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Alabama.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“It’s just another game on the schedule. Part of that is it’s a divisional game. When we went to this in 1992, Florida became Tennessee’s biggest rival and Alabama was a game that was always on TV and a big deal. Tennessee hasn’t won. I checked. It’s been 457 years.”

Of course, it hasn’t been 457 years since the Volunteers took care of business against the Crimson Tide. However, it has been 13 years since Tennessee found a win against Alabama.

Unfortunately, that streak is likely to continue this weekend. Nick Saban and company enter the matchup as the heavy favorites.

After taking down Georgia last week, the Tide look to improve their College Football Playoff resume with a win over Tennessee this weekend.

The Volunteers meanwhile, could get back on track with a huge win over Alabama.