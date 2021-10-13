Paul Finebaum: “I Don’t See” Alabama Making CFB Playoff

The entire landscape of this college football season changed this past Saturday, as Alabama was defeated by Texas A&M in College Station.

Alabama’s loss has already impacted how the College Football Playoff picture looks, as Nick Saban’s squad is currently on the outside looking in. The Crimson Tide could find themselves back in the fold as long as they take care of business moving forward.

Even though Alabama should be favored in each of its remaining regular-season games, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not convinced the defending champions will be a part of this year’s College Football Playoff.

Finebaum isn’t very confident in Alabama because it’ll most likely have to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. At this moment, Finebaum has the Bulldogs defeating the Crimson Tide in that potential matchup.

“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years but I’m betting my house against them this time,” Finebaum said. “I don’t see it because they have to play Georgia. They can negotiate the rest of the season and they probably will. If you look at the FPI, they don’t have what I would call a really dangerous game. Well, of course, I didn’t think Texas A&M was a dangerous game, but to beat Georgia, they have to do things they haven’t done this year. And quite frankly, Heather already laid out the Georgia template. I don’t see it happening.”

ESPN’s Heather Dinich agreed with Finebaum that she doesn’t see Alabama making the College Football Playoff. However, she did say that prediction could come back to haunt them.

The Crimson Tide have proven over the years they should never be counted out after a bad loss. Next up on their schedule is a rather favorable showdown with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Only time will tell if Alabama can right the ship and return to the national championship game.