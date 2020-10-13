Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Claim About Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban faced off Saturday night, and pupil put a major scare into teacher. Alabama survived an offensive onslaught from Kiffin’s Ole Miss team, escaping Oxford with a 63-48 win.

After the game, Saban suggested that the Rebels played so well on offense, they might have had access to Alabama’s defensive signals. However, he later walked back that claim and Kiffin himself flat out denied it.

“FYI when [you]go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up,” Kiffin said on Twitter. “[Alabama football] go win the natty.”

This morning on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum raised some eyebrows when he said Saban only argued that Ole Miss might have been stealing signs because he was outcoached and taken aback with how much trouble his team had.

Via Saturday Down South:

“The other night Lane Kiffin probably came closest (to being the first former Saban assistant to beat the Alabama coach), I mean he outcoached Nick Saban, but of course, he lost the game because he has maybe the worst defense I’ve ever seen in the SEC. But he has also one of the most explosive offenses I’ve ever seen. “Alabama could not keep up with Ole Miss. I mean their defense was gassed, they didn’t know what was coming and it led Saban to, unfortunately, accuse his former pupil of stealing signals, even though Kiffin very intelligently responded, ‘Oh, we call the plays as the previous play has ended. So, that’s a non-starter.’ And yesterday, Saban very cautiously walked that one back.”

Surely, these quotes won’t rile up any Crimson Tide supporters. It will be interesting to see what Finebaum’s ‘Bama fan callers have to say to him on the air this week.

Also, it’s a shame we have to wait until next fall to see Saban and Kiffin face off again. Ole Miss-Alabama will be must-see TV in 2021.