Paul Finebaum Predicts Who Will Win SEC Title Game Live On SEC Nation

We’re a little less than two months away from the 2021 SEC Championship Game, but ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has already unveiled his prediction for this year’s conference championship.

During this Saturday’s edition of SEC Nation, Finebaum and the rest of the crew discussed who’s the best team in the country right now. Finebaum, who is known for being an advocate of Alabama, actually went with Georgia.

“Everyone know how much I ‘love’ the University of Alabama, but right now, Georgia is a better team,” Finebaum said. “I’m going with Georgia.”

Tim Tebow then asked Finebaum who’s going to win the SEC Championship. This led to an interesting response from Finebaum.

“I’m going with Georgia,” Finebaum replied. “I don’t know Alabama. Who’s Alabama?”

This prediction from Finebaum lines up with what he said on Get Up earlier this week. He ultimately believes Alabama will not make the College Football Playoff.

“I don’t think I’ve gone against Alabama in 10 years but I’m betting my house against them this time,” Finebaum said. “I don’t see it because they have to play Georgia. They can negotiate the rest of the season and they probably will. If you look at the FPI, they don’t have what I would call a really dangerous game. Well, of course, I didn’t think Texas A&M was a dangerous game, but to beat Georgia, they have to do things they haven’t done this year. And quite frankly, Heather already laid out the Georgia template. I don’t see it happening.”

Time will tell if Finebaum ends up eating his words about Alabama.

