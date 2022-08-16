Paul Finebaum Names Alabama's Biggest 'Threat' This Year

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama will enter the 2022 season as the team to beat, but that doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad will be untouchable.

During this Tuesday's edition of Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed which team is the biggest threat to stop Alabama from winning a national championship this season.

Finebaum is very confident in Ohio State's title chances heading this fall.

“Unquestionably. And it’s only the 15th straight year that at some point in the season that Alabama has been No. 1. The next closest is seven. That shows you the dominance,” Finebaum said, via On3. “But Ohio State is built for this. They had a bad year last year. They did the unthinkable, the once-in-a-generation [mistake], they lost to Michigan. But that’s not going to happen this year because they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, they have wide receivers that will fill the NFL up. And they have Notre Dame at home in the first game of the season, they have Michigan later on, it’s a tailor made schedule for Ryan Day to make a serious run at the championship.”

Ohio State will be put to the test in its season opener. On Sept. 3, the Big Ten powerhouse will host Notre Dame.

Three weeks after its showdown with Notre Dame, Ohio State will square off with Wisconsin.

If star quarterback C.J. Stroud plays up to his potential this season, Ohio State's offense will be tough to stop. The defense, meanwhile, should be much improved under Jim Knowles' leadership.