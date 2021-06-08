Paul Finebaum Predicts How Many More Titles Nick Saban Will Win

On Monday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban agreed to a contract extension keeping him in place through 2028-29.

That means the seven-time national champion will be running the show in Tuscaloosa for at least eight more seasons, plenty of time for him to add to his already-impressive hardware collection.

On Get Up! earlier today on ESPN, SEC radio personality Paul Finebaum was asked by Mike Greenberg to make his prediction for how many more titles Saban will win. Finebaum sees multiple national championships ahead for the 69-year-old coach.

“I’m going to go with three, and I know that will upset Alabama fans who don’t think they’ll ever lose again,” Finebaum answered. “But think about this for a second, Nick Saban’s greatest weakness was his age a couple years ago. When he turns 70 – which he’ll do in October–Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher, Ed Orgeron, everyone was going to use that against him. Now Greenie, think about this on Halloween when Nick Saban turns 70, he’s going to look young all of a sudden.

“He’s going to coach to 77 or 78 or maybe 80 or 90 or who knows what. He has taken that off the table, you cannot use his age against him, because not only is he the greatest coach of all time, he’s still the greatest coach today. He’s recruiting at a record pace, and he’s making $8 or $9 million a year. Greenie, if he was on Wall Street, he’d be making $150 million a year, maybe even more.”

This is quite a change of heart for Finebaum, who just about a year ago was saying “time was running out” for Saban to win his seventh national championship. At the time, Alabama hadn’t won a title in two years, which qualifies as a preposterous drought during the Saban era.

The Crimson Tide won it all in dominant fashion in 2020, and with a loaded roster and plenty of recruiting help on the way, could do so again in 2021.

As long as Saban keeps things rolling–and right now we don’t see a reason why he wouldn’t be able to–three more titles seems like a pretty safe prediction.

[ SDS ]