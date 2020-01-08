Paul Finebaum Predicts If Dabo Swinney Will Ever Leave For Alabama

Nick Saban is 68 years old and can’t coach Alabama forever. But when the six-time national champion finally does leave Tuscaloosa, there’s only one candidate Crimson Tide fans will likely want: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

On top of being a two-time national champion at one of the best programs in the nation, Swinney is an Alabama alum and former assistant. The hire is a potential no-brainer.

But SEC analyst Paul Finebaum doesn’t see it happening.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum said he doesn’t see Swinney ever going back to Alabama. He explained that going there and attempting to follow-up on what SAban would be “insane.”

“There is no way Dabo Swinney ever goes back to Alabama. To go follow Nick Saban is insane… —He’s got as great a situation as any coach has ever had.”

Finebaum does make an interesting point. Any head coach attempting to be the follow-up to Nick Saban would have a massive mountain to climb.

Swinney is five days away from his fourth national title game appearance, and is seeking his third title as a head coach.

Such an accomplishment – especially over Alabama rival LSU – would make him uniquely qualified to take over.