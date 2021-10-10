Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Shocking Upset Loss

A wild Saturday of college football culminated with Texas A&M shocking Alabama in College Station. The loss was the first for the Tide in nearly two years.

It was an atypical performance for a Nick Saban team. The Crimson Tide, who were favored by three touchdowns, fell behind 24-10 and even after battling back to take a 38-31 lead, surrendered 10 unanswered points in the final five minutes to lose 41-38.

This morning, ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum appeared on SportsCenter and broke down the shocking defeat. He criticized Alabama for getting beat up in the trenches, and also called out the decision to throw three times from the 3-yard-line when they were down 31-27 in the fourth quarter.

“I was concerned about the fact that Alabama was dominated on both lines of scrimmage,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “I haven’t seen that very often in Nick Saban’s tenure. And not only that, it was complete lack of composure. I saw some inexplicable coaching decisions as well offensively, passing 3 straight times in the red zone.”

Finebaum also had some pointed words for Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding, whose unit put forth a “disgraceful performance,” surrendering nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Now that the gloom and doom is out of the way though for Alabama, everything they want to accomplish is still right in front of them. If the Tide wins out and beats Georgia or Kentucky in the SEC Championship Game, they’ll make the College Football Playoff.

However, improvements must be made in all three phases of the game for that to happens, as ‘Bama has looked human against Florida and Texas A&M this season.