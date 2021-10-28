Paul Finebaum Reacts To David Pollack’s Bold Prediction

Earlier this week, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack was asked to name his SEC champion.

Despite Georgia looking like the better team – and being Pollack’s alma mater – he’s rolling with Alabama. “I might be sticking a little to preseason, but I do think Alabama can beat Georgia,” Pollack said, via Bama OnLine.

One other ESPN analyst doesn’t exactly know how Pollack can make that assertion right now. Paul Finebaum suggested Georgia is clearly the better team at this point in the season.

“Quite frankly, I don’t really know how you can make a statement like that right now,” said Finebaum. “For Alabama, you have to see how they play the rest of the season. They are very inconsistent. We’re all obsessed over their issues.”

Here’s more of what Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South:

“If I’m on the high school debate team, and I have to take Alabama to beat Georgia, I can make a case,” Finebaum explained. “It’s not really hard, but I want to see what Georgia does this weekend. … I think there will be enormous pressure on Georgia. But there won’t be as much pressure as we make it out to be because Georgia can lose that game. Alabama can’t.”

Finebaum said he’s leaning against picking Georgia over Alabama in the SEC title game.

“We’ll get the traditional Alabama response: ‘I’m not going to bet against Nick Saban.’ Well, I haven’t gone against Nick Saban in about 10 years, but I’m leaning toward going against Nick Saban in that game.”

Only time will tell which team comes out on top.