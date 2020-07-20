Paul Finebaum Reacts To Idea Of Nick Saban Taking A Pay Cut

In an effort to financially support athletic departments being crushed by COVID-19, many coaches have taken a pay cut to lend a helping hand.

But despite making over $8 million a year at Alabama, Nick Saban has not yet taken a pay cut. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum doesn’t think the Crimson Tide head coach needs to either.

In his radio spot for WJOX, Finebaum defended Saban as well as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney for not taking cuts. He asserted that the value Saban and Swinney bring to their programs makes them essentially worth every penny.

Finebaum went on to compare Saban’s contributions to Alabama with that of the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. He feels that what Saban has done could probably earn him upwards of $100 million a year.

Via Saturday Down South:

“In the case of Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, I really have to question the questions about them taking pay cuts,” Finebaum said. “These are two guys that bring in more money to their universities, are worth more than probably any coach imaginable. And top of that, none of us really know how much money, let’s say Nick Saban, has helped to raise for that university by calling people, by meeting with people, by having dinner with people. And on top of his own foundation. “So I know I’m in somewhat of an awkward spot here commenting on an article written by the company I work for, and I interviewed Paulo Levine the other day about it, and I struggled with it because if Nick Saban was the head of a Fortune 500 company, and had done what he has, and did there what he has done at Alabama, he would be paid $100 million a year. He’s worth that much money. So I think I think we’re splitting hairs to talk about you know why he did not take a 15% pay cut.”

At a time where people are being laid off for no fault of their own, this viewpoint is wildly inappropriate.

If even a single employee at the University of Alabama athletics department has lost their job due to projected revenue loss, it falls on the people making the most money – in this case, Saban, and by a country mile – to lend a helping hand.

Refusing to take a paycut to help those in need during these unprecedented times wouldn’t just make a millionaire like Saban insensitive, it would makes him a monster.

Hopefully this isn’t the case at Alabama though and everything is functioning normally.

Nevertheless, shame on Finebaum for defending such a position.