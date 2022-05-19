Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Nick Saban Controversy

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban went on a rant about Texas A&M on Wednesday night, accusing the rival program of buying its recruits.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness," Saban said. "We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough."

While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday, college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this situation.

Finebaum is shocked Saban was this vocal about Jimbo Fisher's program.

"For Nick Saban, the greatest coach of all time, to go public and accuse one of his biggest rivals of essentially cheating - although that's open for interpretation - is really stunning," Finebaum said. "He has insinuated this in the past, but one thing you have to remember about Nick Saban: he's always complimentary towards everyone else, even when you know it's passive-aggressive. But this was way off script. He has been leaning towards this for some time."

Fisher held a press conference this Thursday to respond to Saban's accusations. Let's just say he didn't hold back.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

The ball is now once again back in Saban's court.