Between Mac Jones’ seemingly-cemented status as Alabama’s starter and incoming freshman Bryce Young, Taulia Tagovailoa’s odds of ever seeing the field for Alabama other than mop-up duty were slim.

So ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum wasn’t at all surprised to see that Taulia Tagovailoa is leaving. In a Monday radio spot with WJOX, Finebaum said he believes Tagovailoa’s tenure at Alabama was “doomed from the beginning.”

“Well, there’s an old line in journalism that’s called follow the money, in this case, it’s follow the family,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think it’s hard to figure out. I think it was doomed from the beginning.”

The SEC analyst believes that Tagovailoa could head to a team like South Florida. But ultimately, Finebaum wishes him nothing but the best at his next school

Via Saturday Down South:

“…He should have never gone to Alabama, he did for reasons which I’ll let his parents explain – and it didn’t work out, and good for him. He’ll probably go to South Florida or somewhere down there and play football and I hope he does better than he did at Alabama.” […] “I don’t understand all the inner workings of that family,” Finebaum added. “I’ve read enough articles, as you guys have, and I don’t know them, I know Tua. I don’t know Taulia, I hope he goes wherever he wants. I mean, I think he had to have learned that following the family didn’t work at Alabama…”

Tagovailoa saw action in only five games this past year. He finished the season with nine completions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

But the likelihood of him rising on the depth chart in 2020 appeared slim. He entered the NCAA transfer portal late last week.

