Paul Finebaum Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Decision

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum was pretty confident Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa would leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL this year. It doesn’t happen very often, but Finebaum’s prediction turned out to be correct.

Tagovailoa is heading to the NFL as he announced on Monday he’ll be entering the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s a smart decision for the elite passer, who’s still considered a top-five draft pick.

Finebaum offered his reaction to Tagovailoa’s decision to head to the NFL on Monday afternoon. The SEC Network analyst thinks Tagovailoa’s recent meeting with doctors in New York may have swayed his decision.

“I think he got a better indication of where he was with the NFL, and it was not a difficult decision,” Finebaum said on Monday, via Saturday Down South. “He was optimistic by what he would hear. He’s being looked at by some of the best people in the world. … We all know, it’s a business decision and I frankly felt as if he was taking a bigger risk staying than leaving. By leaving, he is still going to be a high pick, I think everyone has said that. By staying, what if he gets hurt again and then nobody would want anything to do with him at that point.”

Finebaum makes some really valid points here. What would Tagovailoa have to gain by returning to school for the 2020-21 season? The Alabama QB has proven everything he’s needed to.

Even after Tagovailoa’s injury this past season, chances are he’s a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. The former Alabama quarterback will be thrilling, must-watch television in the NFL.