Paul Finebaum Reveals Alabama’s Mt. Rushmore For This Decade

No college football program had a better decade in the 2010s than the Alabama Crimson Tide. Five SEC titles, six SEC title game appearances, six national title game appearances and four national titles speak volumes as to how Nick Saban and the Tide dominated college football.

With the decade coming to a close, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has created his Alabama Mt. Rushmore.

In what he called some of “the hardest cuts we had to make,” the Finebaum show released their final list today.

Making the cut were Tua Tagovailoa, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Allen, and Derrick Henry.

By far the hardest cuts we had to make in this week's All Decade Mt. Rushmore project were for @AlabamaFTBL: pic.twitter.com/vVvrREFnas — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 18, 2019

Tagovailoa took over at halftime of the 2017 national title game and led Alabama to a title win over Georgia. He took over the starting job the following season and set multiple school passing records.

Allen was the 2016 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and played a huge role in their 2015 national title season that culminated in a win over Clemson.

Henry was Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner in the 2015 season, and set or tied every major rushing record in his three years in Tuscaloosa.

Fitzpatrick was a part of both of Alabama’s College Football Playoff national title winning teams. He was a two-time Consensus All-American, and one of the best defenders in the country for several years.

While it’s pretty odd not to see anyone who contributed to the 2011 or 2012 national titles on the list, that may just point to how dominant some of Alabama’s stars have been.