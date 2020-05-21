Paul Finebaum Reveals His Early National Championship Pick

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has never been one to hide his affection for the SEC. Though we’re still several months away from the 2020 season, he revealed his national championship pick on Get Up.

It’s not all that surprising but Finebaum is choosing an SEC program to win the national title. As of right now, he believes the Alabama Crimson Tide will win their sixth championship in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama lost plenty of talent to the 2020 NFL Draft, such as Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills. The offense still has several playmakers on his roster, which includes Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Rival programs in the SEC like Georgia and LSU have unknowns at quarterback in Jamie Newman and Myles Brennan, respectively. The same cannot be said for Alabama, as Mac Jones is the slated starter for the 2020 season.

Here’s why Finebaum is rolling with the Crimson Tide, via 247Sports:

“I don’t want to shock you here, but I’m going with Alabama,” Finebaum said. “I’m going with Alabama for a specific reason. It has been two long years since they’ve won a championship. Nick Saban probably will find his team ranked No. 3 in the preseason behind Ohio State and Clemson. They’ve got an ax to grind, and they can be very dangerous. One more thing, I think Saban has taken advantage of the offseason while other coaches are wondering what am I supposed to be doing right now?’”

It’s been nearly three years since Alabama won a national title. Perhaps that drought will come to an end next season.

With schools allowing student-athletes to return to facilities next month, the Crimson Tide’s journey is set to begin very shortly.

Alabama is currently set to kick off the 2020 season against USC.