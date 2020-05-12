Alabama’s 2020 Week 1 opponent may be unavailable to play outside of its conference this season. The Crimson Tide are eyeing a “backup” opponent just in case.

Nick Saban and the Tide have a massive contest against the USC Trojans in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The marquee non-conference contest is one of the best this year. But it may not happen if public health worsens.

The Pac-12 has had discussions regarding cancelling non-conference games and playing an 11-game, conference-only season. The idea is just in the preliminary stage, but the Crimson Tide are preparing for it to become a reality just in case.

Alabama is reportedly eyeing TCU as a potential backup opponent. Why the Horned Frogs? Gary Patterson’s squad also has a date with a Pac-12 program Week 1 – and like USC, Cal may be forced to play conference games only. In addition, TCU’s campus is just 18 miles away from AT&T Stadium – the neutral site location of the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 contest.

“There’s already scrambling going on,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” via 247Sports. “Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at (AT&T Stadium), and there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.”

"This is going to be survival of the fittest. This is a brutal game. And if you can play, you play. If you don't, you get run over and left behind."@finebaum on the roller coaster that will be the upcoming CFB season. pic.twitter.com/oG2KSGkyJA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 12, 2020

The Pac-12 could leave plenty of teams in trouble if the conference elects to play conference games only. But as always, Saban and the Tide are preparing for any scenario.

After all, not many would complain about a Week 1 contest featuring Alabama and TCU at AT&T Stadium.