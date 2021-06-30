The SEC has sent two teams to the College Football Playoff before, and Paul Finebaum thinks there’s a path for them to do it again in 2021.

This morning on Get Up!, ESPN college football playoff insider Heather Dinich remarked that the Big 12 has a good chance to get multiple teams into this year’s College Football Playoff, namely Oklahoma and Iowa State. Both the Sooners and Cyclones should be ranked in the preseason top 10.

Finebau vehemently disagreed, saying that the SEC is the only league with a chance at having more than one playoff participant.

He then went on to outline how it could happen.

“It’s really simple — Georgia plays Clemson in the first game of the year and if they win that game, I think they could afford to lose Alabama later on,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “If Iowa State loses to Oklahoma, where are they going to go for strength of schedule? Alabama can run the table and get in, they could maybe lose to Texas A&M and get in. This is not because I work for the SEC Network. I think Oklahoma is a serious threat, but Iowa State? C’mon. They will not go undefeated and they will not get in.”

Of course, people will dismiss this as Finebaum being an SEC homer. But it is true that Georgia has an enormous opportunity in its Week 1 game, and an undefeated regular season (with a win over Clemson) would be tough to leave out of the playoff, even if the Bulldogs were to lose to Alabama in the conference championship game.

The last time the SEC got two teams in the CFP was the 2017 season, when Alabama and Georgia met for the national title. Since then, only the ACC last year, with Clemson and Notre Dame as a temporary member, has sent more than one outfit to college football’s final four.