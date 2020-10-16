Steve Sarkisian will likely be taking over as temporary head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks that could wind up costing the Tide a win.

Nick Saban likely won’t be on the sidelines this weekend. The prominent college football coach tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Obviously, his health and well-being is a priority. But the positive test couldn’t have come at a worse time for the football program.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide take on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday in what’s setting up to be the biggest game of the college football season. Alabama could be without its fearless leader.

Sarkisian – the Tide’s current offensive coordinator – will serve as the temporary head coach this weekend if Saban can’t coach. Finebaum thinks the decision is a big mistake.

“Yes. Steve Sarkisian would not be my choice to send out in the biggest game of the year,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “He was average at Washington, he got fired at SC, not because of what he was going on the field, but because of what he was doing off the field. He’s not in Nick Saban’s league.”

We’ll find out this weekend how much of an impact Nick Saban makes. A loss would prove what we all already know – that Saban’s the best coach in college football.

An Alabama win obviously wouldn’t deem Saban as unnecessary or overrated, though.

Instead, it could prove Steve Sarkisian is ready for another crack at being a head coach.