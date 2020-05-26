Paul Finebaum Sums Up State Of The College Football World

All signs indicate the 2020 college football season will be played. Most student-athletes will be returning to campus in coming weeks and months. Offseason training will soon commence. But Paul Finebaum still has a few concerns about the “second- and third-tier programs.”

Most – if not all – programs across the country are going to take major revenue hits this year. There’s a strong chance most college football stadiums are filled at 50 percent or less capacity due to the pandemic and social distancing recommendations. Seeing that ticket revenue makes up a large portion of collegiate athletic revenue, some schools will be facing tough circumstances.

On the flip side, successful programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame are going to be just fine. It’s the “second- and third-tier” programs that Finebaum’s worried about.

The SEC Network analyst sees the 2020 college football season playing out like “the survival of the fittest” in regards to the costs associated.

“I’m always reluctant to quote [Charles] Darwin on sports programs but I think this is going to be the survival of the fittest,” Finebaum said on Outside The Lines, via Saturday Down South. “The best programs, the biggest — the Alabamas, the Clemsons, the Notre Dames, the Ohio States — are going to be able to deal with this much better than the second- and third-tier [programs]. Because those smaller schools don’t have money. This is going to be very expensive.”

Finebaum makes an excellent point.

Not every university is prepared to handle the expenses that’ll be associated with the 2020 season.

It’ll be interesting to see how collegiate athletic programs handle the fall sports season.