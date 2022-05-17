Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: TV/radio personality Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network speaks on air before the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football.

"One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

On Monday, Finebaum addressed Saban's comments about needing more parity in the sport.

One of Finebaum's callers on his radio show stated that Saban made those comments with Texas A&M on his mind. Finebaum doesn't believe that take is far-fetched.

"I think you're right," Finebaum said, via 247Sports. "Since the day A&M arrived, there's been a whispering fear about what would happen if they ever got it right because — this is just my opinion, but there's only one school in the country I think that can compete with A&M from a financial standpoint and that's Texas. Those two are standalone when it comes to ability and resources, and this is a money game right now that we're talking about here. I think, when you hear the Sabans of the world complaining, that's why he's saying what he's saying."

Texas A&M's decision to join the SEC hasn't prevented Alabama from making the College Football Playoff at a consistent rate.

With name, image and likeness deals running wild in college football, Texas A&M could potentially turn into a powerhouse. Perhaps that's something Saban thinks about.

Even though Saban has some concerns about the current state of college athletics, he expects the NCAA's top decision-makers to come up with a solution.